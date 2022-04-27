Virat Kohli looked to be in a jovial mood as he shook a leg during Glenn Maxwell's wedding ceremony. Kohli was seen sporting a black sherwani and white pajamas and he danced to the tunes at the ceremony. RCB player Sherfane Rutherford captured the video live on his Instagram account.

Watch Video:

How quickly #ViratKohli grabbed & learnt the dance moves taught by @Gmaxi_32 😅🔥pic.twitter.com/8dT7opRGol — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)