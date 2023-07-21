India is currently engaged in the 2nd Test against West Indies at the Port of Spain. They were put in to bat first by West Indies captain Kraigg Braithwaite and India have been off to a nice start. Although they lost wickets in the bunch in the second session, Virat Kohli acted as the umbrella, steadying the ship and building up a very good partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. He looks in his zone and to maintain the focus he has sweated out a session at the nets ahead of the Day 2 as he looks to make it big from his overnight score of 87*. ‘My Mom Called Me and Told Me..’ West Indies Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva is a Virat Kohli Fanboy! Stump Mic Catches Their Conversation During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Sweats It Out At Nets

