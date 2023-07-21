There aren't many young cricketers in the world who are not fans of Virat Kohli! The iconic Indian cricketer just completed 500 matches in international cricket and the world learnt of one of his newest admirers in, Joshua Da Silva. The West Indies wicketkeeper, much like other stumpers, has been involved in some chatter behind the wickets and the stump mic caught one of those instances where he confessed that his mother is a Virat Kohli fan. As Kohli defended a ball off Jomel Warrican, the wicketkeeper-batter was heard saying, "My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it." He also later urged Kohli to complete his century. ‘Stealing Doubles Since 2012’ Virat Kohli’s Comment Caught On Stump Mic During Day 1 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

Joshua Da Silva's Stump Mic Confession for Virat Kohli

Joshua Da Silva to Virat Kohli: "I can't believe my mom called & told me, she is coming just to watch Virat Kohli".pic.twitter.com/FEtxiDZ0mF — s° (@koliesquee) July 21, 2023

Later in The Day, This Happened:

Sledge aise karo, ki 4 log tumhe Indian citizenship offer karein 😂 https://t.co/gfQsn3YCrD — FanCode (@FanCode) July 21, 2023

