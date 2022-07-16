Virat Kohli thanks Babar Azam for his support, after the Pakistan skipper offered support to the Indian star, stating, "This too shall pass. Stay strong." Kohli took to Twitter to thank Azam, writing, "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best."

See Post:

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

