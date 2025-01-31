Virat Kohli's return to First-Class cricket was a disappointment during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, where the batter got out for six. Kohli looking to play the expansive drive, ended up missing an inswinging delivery by Himanshu Sangwan, which came back from the deck and uprooted former India captain's off-stump. This was Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match in 13 years, having last played for Delhi back in 2013. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Fans Reached Arun Jaitley Stadium at 5 AM for Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match Day 2 .

Virat Kohli Gets Bowled For Six

Harish Sangwan Knocked Out Virat King Kohli , At The Score of 6 (Full Crowd Reaction + Celebration) #ViratKohli𓃵 | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/QBHLRfsLKb — 𝐒𝐑𝐈𝐉𝐀𝐍 🇮🇹 (@LegendDhonii) January 31, 2025

