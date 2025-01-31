Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket was in the news for several days. He represented Delhi Cricket Team in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. On the opening day of the match, fans filled up every inch of the stadium to get glimpses of Virat Kohli. On the second day, when the star India national cricket team batter is expected to bat, fans opt to come in early. The video of fans reaching the stadium at 5 AM went viral. 'When Such a Big Cricketer...' Railways' Upendra Yadav Who Scored Solid 95 against Delhi, Shares Thoughts on Virat Kohli's Grand Return in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

Fans Outside Arun Jaitley Stadium

