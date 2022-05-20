Virat Kohli won his first Man of the Match award in IPL 2022 with a classy 73-run knock off 54 deliveries against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, May 19. The right-hander looked in sublime touch, smashing eight fours and two sixes to get to his second fifty of the season. It was his innings that helped set up RCB's win with eight balls remaining.

