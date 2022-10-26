Virat Kohli has stormed back into the top 10 of the ICC T20I rankings for batters, as per the latest update, on October 26, Wednesday. Kohli came up with a superlative 82-run undefeated effort at the T20 World Cup 2022 in a heroic performance against Pakistan, helping India beat their traditional rivals in a last-ball thriller. After his knock, he now finds himself in the ninth spot in the rankings, which is topped by Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. You can check out the latest rankings here.

Virat Kohli's Latest Position in ICC T20I Player Rankings:

Virat Kohli on the rise 👊 The Indian star's sensational innings against Pakistan sees him surge up in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 📈 Details ⬇https://t.co/Up2Id40ri0 — ICC (@ICC) October 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)