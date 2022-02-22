Virender Sehwag, on Tuesday, urged Wriddhiman Saha to name the journalist who disrespected him. This comes after Saha explained his stance of not choosing to name the journalist in question. Sehwag wrote, "Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal." Wriddhiman Saha Explains Reason for Not Revealing Name of Journalist Who Disrespected Him, Thanks Fans for Support

See His Post:

Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others and you are a wonderful guy. But to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future , it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal. https://t.co/9ovEUT8Fbm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 22, 2022

