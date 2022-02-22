Wriddhiman Saha clarified his stance of not revealing the name of the journalist, who disrespected him, according to a screenshot of WhatsApp messages. In a series of tweets, he explained the reason, saying, "My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being."

See His Tweets:

1/3- I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

2/3- My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

3/3- I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude. — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 22, 2022

