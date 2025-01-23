India national cricket team’s current and former players’ personal lives are always in the news and some coverages are disturbing with multiple couples separating from their partners. As per the current report from Hindustan Times, Virender Sehwag Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are living separately. Netizens speculate divorce as HT report mentions ‘Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat separate after 20 years of marriage; sources reveal they've been living apart and divorce is likely on the cards.’ Virender Sehwag Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat got married in 2004 and have two kids. Fans rocked by the news, shared their views on social media. 'Missed A Ferrari By 23 Runs', Virender Sehwag's Cheeky Post For Son Aaryavir After Young Batter Slams 297 In Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25.

Fans Reactions on Virender Sehwag Sehwag's Divorce Report

'Even money has failed to keep a marriage'

Dhawan, Chahal, Manish Pandey, Hardik, Shami and now Sehwag > Even money has failed to keep a marriage pic.twitter.com/w8GeNe0u5i — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) January 23, 2025

Fan counting the Divorces in Team

- Azharuddin - Divorced - Kambli - Divorced - Prabhakar - Divorced - Sreesanth - Divorced - Shastri - Divorced - Dhawan - Divorced - Shami - Divorced - Karthik - Divorced - Pandya - Divorced - Pandey - About to divorce - Chahal - About to divorce - Sehwag - About to divorce… pic.twitter.com/u1gieg72FN — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) January 23, 2025

Fan Checking on the Report

IS THIS TRUE 🤯😳?? Reportedly, #VirenderSehwag and his wife, #AaratiSehwag, decided to get separated after 21 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/DakStcIq0D — Review Bollywood (@ReviewBollywoo1) January 23, 2025

'Another Divorce in Cricket'

Another Divorce in Cricket Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat separate after 20 years of marriage; sources reveal they've been living apart and divorce is likely on the cards. [Source: Hindustan Times] pic.twitter.com/tOdJA77IVe — Kamlesh Yadav (@kamleshyadav242) January 23, 2025

Fan Forming Divorce XI Team

Best opening pair in Divorce XI. Dhawan and Sehwag. 🔥 This team is now cooking. — . (@vinit_2283) January 23, 2025

