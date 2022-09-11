Iftikhar Ahmed received a lifeline in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka as the Pakistan batter appeared to have edged the ball but wasn't given out by the umpire and there was no appeal from the fielding side as well. Fans were divided after this incident in Dubai.

Gets Away

Iftikhar Ahmed gets away with a nick to the keeper! Sri Lanka didn't go for a review #SLvPAK #AsiaCupT20 https://t.co/dXqIHjRZKu — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) September 11, 2022

Survives

Iftikhar Ahmed had a thin edge but no one appealed and Chacha survives, gets lucky. #PAKvSL #PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/UV2qiOcrrs — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) September 11, 2022

Gets a Life

Iftikhar Ahmad got a life..Lets see how he translate it to a worthwhile innings.#AsiaCup2022Final #PAKvsSL pic.twitter.com/ZcDRtg0fQj — K H A L I L (@Khalil__Says) September 11, 2022

Lucky

No Integrity?

Dear Sri Lanka don't expect integrity from Iftikhar Ahmed, hiding a mere Nick is nothing to guy who hide his real DOB . Also, He is not Fakhar Zaman. pic.twitter.com/q94iYIOn32 — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)