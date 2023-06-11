Washington Sundar issued a clarification for his followers on Twitter after his profile seemingly got hacked few days ago. Tweets related to NFT and cryptocurrency popped up from the India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder's account, surprising his fans and followers. Sundar, in a tweet from his official profile, now shared a note, where he wrote, 'I want to clear that the last few tweets were NOT made by me as I am NOT associated with any of the content that was posted on my Twitter handle."Washington Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked? Cryptocurrency and NFT Related Tweets from SRH Cricketer's Profile Go Viral.

Washington Sundar Clarifies His Twitter Was Hacked

