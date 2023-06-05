India’s all-rounder Washington Sundar seems to have become a victim of hacking. The cricketer’s Twitter account on Monday posted something related to cryptocurrencies and NFT. In the tweet, a link directs users to cryptocurrencies. Prior to Washington becoming a victim of hacking, India’s another all-rounder, Krunal Pandya, also became a victim of hacking in 2022.

Washington Sundar's Twitter Account Hacked?

Biggest AIRDROP of FF6000 NFT holders! People who have this NFT can claim $BEN and $LOYAL coin. Claim you AIRDROP via official website:https://t.co/sjPiaPtASN pic.twitter.com/DsXjr1aSzu — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 4, 2023

Has Washington Sundar's Twitter Account Been Hacked?

Our next move is $SHANG AIRDROP for communty! *ONLY FOR $SHANG HOLDERS* Claim via official website:https://t.co/Y8Ystd09k0 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 5, 2023

