Washington Sundar scalped a memorable five-wicket haul on his debut for Lancashire in county cricket on Wednesday, July 20. The off-spinner thus became the seventh Lancashire player to have achieved such a feat on debut. He ended up with figures of 5/76 and his victims included Northamptonshire skipper Will Young (2), Rob Keogh (54), Lewis McManus (61), Ryan Rickleton (22) and Tom Taylor (1).

WASHI HAS FIVE!! 🖐️🌟@Sundarwashi5 becomes just the seventh @lancscricket player to take a five-for on debut! 👏 McManus caught sweeping on the boundary for 61. 226-9 (75.2) 🌹 #RedRoseTogether pic.twitter.com/sQojvSTPLs — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 20, 2022

