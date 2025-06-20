Commentator Sanjay Manjrekar took a dig at Virat Kohli while commentating during the India vs England first Test match at Headingley. Kohli retired recently from Test cricket after a chain of poor scores in Australia and a visible weakness against balls slightly outside off. As KL Rahul was batting at Headingley and bowlers were trying to trap outside off, Manjrekar commented 'We know of a former batter, who would have gone after that'. It clearly was a jibe at Kohli and the clip including the comment went viral on social media. After How Many Days India Playing a Test Match Without Either Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravi Ashwin & Ajinkya Rahane? Know Details As Shubman Gill-Led Side Announce Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Sanjay Manjrekar Takes Sly Dig

Sanjay Manjrekar's Comment On Virat Kohli

*KL Rahul leaves off side off Stump ball* Sanjay Manjrekar on live TV : We know a former batter who would have gone after it and got himself into trouble but not these two This is what Virat Kohli has achieved in his test career 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pat4lyKHIE — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) June 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)