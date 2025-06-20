The India national cricket team are set to embark on a new era under Shubman Gill, and a stunning stat has emerged ahead of the first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds. For the first time, Team India is playing their first Test since 2011 without either Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI. The last time these played was during the fourth Test against England at The Oval in 2011 when MS Dhoni was captain. For those unversed, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have announced their retirement from Test cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are dropped from the Test side. After How Many Days Karun Nair Is Playing Test Cricket for India? Know Mind-Boggling Trivia After Former Triple-Centurion Included in Playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

First Test Match Without Either Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravi Ashwin & Ajinkya Rahane

India haven’t played a Test without any of Pujara, Kohli, Ashwin, Rahane or Rohit since this match in 2011 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8Dsk0zSkzQ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 20, 2025

