The last time Gautam Gambhir's team India secured a victory in a Test series was against Bangladesh in 2024, since then India have lost against New Zealand and Australia. Finally, they have avoided defeat from a very close position and secured a draw in the away series at England, finishing it at 2-2. After the fifth Test match at Oval in which India secured a narrow victory, Gautam Gambhir shared a post on social media with the caption 'We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! Well done boys!'. Fans loved his passion towards the game and made it viral on social media. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Hugs Captain Shubman Gill Passionately After Securing Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Reacts After India Levels Series Against England

We’ll win some, we’ll lose some…. but we’ll NEVER surrender! 🇮🇳 Well done boys! pic.twitter.com/lZ5pk4C4A5 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2025

