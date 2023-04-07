Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Friday, April 7, named Vyshak Vijay Kumar as a replacement for Rajat Patidar for IPL 2023. Patidar played a crucial role in RCB’s run towards the second qualifier last year, but a heel injury prevented him from playing his team’s first match and now, he has been ruled out of the tournament altogether. RCB have been dealt as many as three injuries blows this season, in the form of Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Patidar and have named replacements for all of them. In this article, we shall take a look at who is Vyshak Vijay Kumar. Suyash Sharma Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old KKR Leg-Spinner.

Vyshak is a right-arm medium bowler who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket. The bowler, 26 years of age, was one of the most impressive performers in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament last year and was the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The promising bowler will look carry on his form from domestic cricket into the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and make use of the platform to showcase his talent.

Vyshak Vijay Kumar Quick Facts

# Vyshak Vijay Kumar was born in Bengaluru on January 31, 1997.

#He made his List A debut against Odisha on February 24, 2021 in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

#On his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut against Services, he scalped three wickets for 25 runs.

#He made his First Class debut against Railways in Chennai on February 17, 2022.

#Vyshak took 15 wickets in eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season, finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

#In the Ranji Trophy last season, he took 31 wickets in eight matches.

#The fast bowler also boasts an impressive economy rate of 6.92 in T20s with 22 wickets in 14 games.

Having shown promise in the domestic circuit, the young bowler has now been given the opportunity to play in one of the competitive T20 leagues. He will undoubtedly grab this opportunity with both hands.

