Lucknow Super Giants suffered an agonizing loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had a heated altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli after the game. Now this was not the first time Naveen was involved in an incident like this. Earlier in 2020, Naveen had an ugly verbal spat with Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 match between Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators. Even Shahid Afridi was not amused at all and the former Pakistan captain scolded Naveen during handshakes. Virat Kohli, Naveen-ul-Haq Abuse Each Other During Heated Altercation Moments Before Gautam Gambhir Jumped in (Watch Video).

Naveen ul-Haq Shares Ugly Spat with Mohammad Amir

Shahid Afridi Scolds Naveen-ul-Haq

Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl! 😁😠 What a character! 🤣 Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020 Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG pic.twitter.com/h9u2l6OvQC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 30, 2020

