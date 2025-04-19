The Isle of Man Women's National Cricket Team will take on the Jersey Women's National Cricket Team in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The Isle of Man vs Jersey match will be played at the Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi, Cyprus and it will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Isle of Man Women’s National Cricket Team vs Jersey Women’s National Cricket Team live telecast nor live streaming due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Smriti Mandhana Launches City Cricket Academy in Dubai With UK-Based Coach Don Bhagawati.

Cyprus' Squad for Women's Quadrangular T20I Series 2025

Cyprus Cricket Federation announces squad for 2025 Cyprus WT20I Cup starting April 18.#HurryCurry #BAOFinancial #ChartWorld pic.twitter.com/ntyyOJyZ6K — Cyprus Cricket Federation (@cypruscricket) April 17, 2025

