Dubai [UAE], April 19 (ANI): Indian cricket icon Smriti Mandhana has teamed up with renowned UK-based coach Don Bhagawati to officially launch the City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, a release from Cricket Predicta said on Friday. This state-of-the-art cricket development center marks a new chapter in youth cricket training in the UAE.

Designed as a high-performance hub for boys and girls across all age groups, the academy combines Don's two decades of elite coaching experience with Smriti's contemporary insights from the international arena. Don's wife, a former England cricketer, also brings a wealth of experience and empathy to the mentoring process, making this academy a complete ecosystem for young talent.

Also Read | 'Never Dreamt of Something Like This':Rohit Sharma Reflects on MCA Dedicating Wankhede Stadium Stand in His Honour.

Speaking at the press conference, Smriti Mandhana reflected on the personal and professional values driving this unique & global initiative: "Don and his family have always welcomed me like one of their own. City Cricket Academy by Smriti Mandhana isn't just a training facility--it's a place where young cricketers are encouraged to dream big, think deeply, and grow as individuals. Don and his wife truly understand both the mindset of young aspirants and the challenges of elite-level cricket. For me, this is a heartfelt way to give back to the game that's given me everything."

Coach Don Bhagawati, proud to see the academy take shape in Dubai, praised Smriti's rare and timely commitment: "Smriti personifies the highest level of dedication and integrity in cricket. It's heartening to see that even while performing at the highest level, she has the desire to give back. Since the first women's match since the 1700s, this may well be one of the first times a global icon has stepped into a grassroots leadership role while still playing. I'm incredibly proud of her, and I believe City Cricket Academy will enrich the game for generations to come."

Also Read | RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

The academy aims to provide structured coaching programs, mentorship from current and former players, and international exposure through exchange programs with partner academies in the UK and India. With a focus on character, confidence, and cricketing excellence, the academy is poised to become a regional benchmark.

As young cricketers cheered and posed for photos with Smriti and Don, the atmosphere captured exactly what this academy stands for--hope, ambition, and a deep love for the game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)