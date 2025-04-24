The Thailand National Cricket Team will take on the Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team in the second match of the ongoing Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025. The THA vs SDA T20I match will be played at Kuala Lumpur, Bayuemas Oval on April 24, and start at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the lack of an official broadcast partner for the Malaysia Quadrangular Series 2025 in India, live telecast viewing options will not be available. However, fans can find online viewing options of the Thailand vs Saudi Arabia T20I match on FanCode, which will provide streaming of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 on its app and website for INR 69. ICC, BCCI, ECB and CA To Bankroll Plan To Support Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team Cricketers: Report.

Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025

🇲🇾@MalaysiaCricket T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 is ready to bowl you over! From April 24 to May 2 at Bayuemas Oval, Selangor 🏟️🏏🚀💥 🇲🇾 | 🇹🇭 | 🇸🇬 | 🇸🇦 📺 Live coverage: Youtube– Malaysia Cricket Live 🇲🇾#Quadrangular2025 #t20i 📸 Courtesy : @MalaysiaCricket pic.twitter.com/ZjlLeNUGwV — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) April 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)