The Japan National Cricket Team will take on the Thailand National Cricket Team in the final of the Japan Twenty20 Tri-Series on Sunday, May 11. The Japan vs Thailand final will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Japan and it will start at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). But with there being no official broadcast partner, fans in India will not have access to the Japan vs Thailand live telecast. But an online viewing option is available for fans in India as they can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch Japan vs Thailand live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 19. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualfier 2025.

Japan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Schedule

Announcement 📣 日本,タイ,クック諸島が激突! 佐野市国際クリケット場いで日本代表を応援しよう！ 試合のライブ配信はYouTube ‘Japancricket’ で視聴、または ‘Japan Cricket’アプリでスコアを見えます。 Three nations. Japan, Thailand and the Cook Islands clash in an exciting Tri-series 🏏 pic.twitter.com/hU10DTlJ83 — Japan Cricket Association｜日本クリケット協会 (@CricketJapan) May 7, 2025

