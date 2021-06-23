Mohammad Shami's new towel look during the WTC Final between India and New Zealand sparks a meme fest on Twitter
Shami in that white towel was behaving like a proper Indian uncle who wanders every corner of his house with just towel around his body 😭
— Udit (@udit_buch) June 22, 2021
Toga Party
Animal House toga party going on for the Indian team now, live it up guys. pic.twitter.com/0j3i9yVgMP
— Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) June 22, 2021
About To Start Dancing
Is he gonna dance on " mere khwabon me jo aye" ?? pic.twitter.com/fYLxoZvPDg
— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 22, 2021
Better Than Ranbir Kapoor
Shami at WTC Final >>>> Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya https://t.co/FnvSLjz287
— Garima Srivastava (@Gameera_) June 22, 2021
Saawariya
Jab se tere naina.. from Saawaria. Un-adult version performed by Shami. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YeCuXlPgdx
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 22, 2021
Warming His Back?
That towel around Shami's body... trying to keep his lower back warm? Heh. pic.twitter.com/BHEPR5Ar43
— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) June 22, 2021
New Dress Code
New dress code for Shami. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/RmW6nhlqhC
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)