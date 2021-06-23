Mohammad Shami's new towel look during the WTC Final between India and New Zealand sparks a meme fest on Twitter

Shami in that white towel was behaving like a proper Indian uncle who wanders every corner of his house with just towel around his body 😭 — Udit (@udit_buch) June 22, 2021

Toga Party

Animal House toga party going on for the Indian team now, live it up guys. pic.twitter.com/0j3i9yVgMP — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) June 22, 2021

About To Start Dancing

Is he gonna dance on " mere khwabon me jo aye" ?? pic.twitter.com/fYLxoZvPDg — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 22, 2021

Better Than Ranbir Kapoor

Shami at WTC Final >>>> Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya https://t.co/FnvSLjz287 — Garima Srivastava (@Gameera_) June 22, 2021

Saawariya

Jab se tere naina.. from Saawaria. Un-adult version performed by Shami. 👏 pic.twitter.com/YeCuXlPgdx — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 22, 2021

Warming His Back?

That towel around Shami's body... trying to keep his lower back warm? Heh. pic.twitter.com/BHEPR5Ar43 — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) June 22, 2021

New Dress Code

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)