Wiaan Mulder has topped records as he scored a triple-hundred during the Zimbabwe vs South Africa second Test 2025 at Bulawayo. He brought up his 300 in just 297 balls, batting over a strike rate of 100. With it, he became the second fastest to score a 300 after Virender Sehwag. Mulder has displayed a sensational display of batting in the Zimbabwe vs South Africa second scoring a total of 367 runs from 334 balls. He declared on 367* and made it clear that he is going for the win over records. Funny Memes Go Viral As Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At Individual Score of 367* During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Opts Out Of Chasing Brian Lara's Record.

Wiaan Mulder Scores the Second Fastest Triple Century in Test History

Wiaan Mulder!! • Scored 2nd fastest 300 off 297 deliveries. • Now has highest test score for a Proteas after going past Amla's 311*. • And highest test score by an Proteas captain, going past Smith's 277 • Highest score on Cap debut. Dream captaincy debut#ZIMvsSA https://t.co/7d4c4Sl4Jq pic.twitter.com/lkGoIV2Rxp — StrangelyAmusing (@Weirdgripping84) July 7, 2025

