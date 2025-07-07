Wiaan Mulder shocked fans as he declared when he was at the individual score of 367* during the Zimbabwe vs South Africa second Test at Bulawayo. On Day 2, he entered lunch at the score of 367* while batting at a strike rate of over 100 and everyone anticipated he would break the record of 400 runs scored by Brian Lara. But Mulder decider to declare and not go after the record. Although fans were shocked, they took to social media to share funny memes. Fans React After Wiaan Mulder Declares Innings At Individual Score of 367* During ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025, Opts Out Of Chasing Brian Lara's Record.

Brian Lara Right Now

South Africa declare innings when Wiaan Mulder was not out at 367 runs Brian Lara right now: pic.twitter.com/ychymzSn5B — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 7, 2025

'Brian Lara After SA Declared'

'Brian Lara Watching Selfless Wiaan Mulder'

'Brian Lara Watching'

'Brian Lara After Knowing His Record is Safe'

'Brian Lara Right Now'

