Navjot Singh Sidhu will be returning to the commentary box after almost a decade. Navjot Singh Sidhu will be back to commentary in the IPL 2024 season. While talking about Virat Kohli in an interview Sidhu said, "Look at the mental fortitude of the guy, you look at the change that he has gone through. His attitude is his number one asset. He is not a quitter by any standards and I have never seen him negative, he is always positive." To know more about what Sidhu said scroll down to have a look at the video. IPL 2024: Navjot Singh Sidhu Applauds MS Dhoni’s Mental Resilience for Chennai Super Kings Triumph (Watch Video).

