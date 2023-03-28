A Tasmanian cricketer was livid after he was dismissed via a Mankad Run Out during the SCA Grand Final match between Claremont and New Norfolk. The batter was dismissed at the non-striker's end, with the bowler taking the bails off after seeing him out of his crease. And he threw his bat in the stands and kicked his gloves while angrily making his way out of the field after the umpire raised his finger to signal out. The video of this incident has gone viral. Zamina Tahir, Pakistan Bowler, Pulls Off ‘Mankad’ Run Out During During ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Batter Loses Cool After Being Mankaded

A Tasmanian cricketer was NOT happy after getting out via a Mankad and launched his bat, helmet and gloves into the air! 🤬🤯 pic.twitter.com/y64z4kwpE3 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)