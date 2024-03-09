A power-packed performance from Harmanpreet Kaur powers Mumbai Indians Women into the playoffs of WPL 2024. Opting to bat first, Gujarat Giants set a huge target of 191 runs against MI-W. Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha are the two cricketers scoring half-centuries and stitching a big partnership which took them to the total. Chasing it. MI-W got a good start from Yastika Bhatia but were falling behind at one stage. It is when Harmanpreet Kaur (95*) changed gears and smashed the Gujarat Giants bowlers, specially Sneh Rana for 24 runs in one over to take the defending champions over the finishing line. Bizarre! Sprinklers Get Activated On One Side Of the Arun Jaitley Stadium Ground During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Match (See Pic).

Mumbai Indians Women Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoff

