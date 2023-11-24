Players auction for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season will be held on December 9, 2023. The official social media pages of WPL shared the details. This will be the second season for WPL. Mumbai Indians won the first edition of WPL which was held in 2023. A total number of 87 players were sold for the first edition of WPL. Smriti Mandhana received the most expensive by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.40 Crore. Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry Among Royal Challengers Bangalore's 11 Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2024 Season

Social Media Post by WPL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)