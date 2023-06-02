Sourav Ganguly has made a comeback, this time in the commentary box, as the commentators for the India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 final clash were announced. The former BCCI president was a regular in commentary for big matches and would be on the Hindi commentary panel alongside the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, Deep Dasgupta and Jatin Sapru. The English commentators for this match would be Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik, among others. IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: What Happened in the Inaugural World Test Championship Summit Clash Between India and New Zealand? Here’s A Recap.

Commentators for WTC Final 2023:

Sourav Ganguly returns to the commentary box on @StarSportsIndia for the WTC Final: English: Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain, Dinesh Karthik, Ricky Ponting, M Hayden, J Langer, Kumar Sangakkara Hindi: Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan, Sreesanth, Jatin Sapru, Deep Dasgupta pic.twitter.com/DfXqUe4vGO — Pavan Kumar Allada (@pavankumar_apk) June 2, 2023

