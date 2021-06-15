Doordarshan's tweet

ICC has announced that the winner of the #WTCFinal2021 between #INDvNZ will receive $1.6 million as prize money as well as championship 🏆 and $800,000 for the runner-up! @ICC



The prize money will be split between the teams in case of a draw! pic.twitter.com/koXGVCWWBf— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)