Jofra Archer has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL 2025. After a poor start in the first two games, Archer returned strong and dismantled opposition top orders with the new ball. During the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Archer bowled a jag-backing inswinger to rattle the stumps of Shubman Gill. Fans were fascinated and the video went viral on social media. Shubman Gill Touches Feet of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to Seek Blessings Ahead of GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jofra Archer Cleans Up Shubman Gill With Sharp Nip-Backing Inswinger

UNPLAYABLE! 🥵#JofraArcher is breathing fire with the new ball as #ShubmanGill falls prey to a peach of a delivery 🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Bu2uqHSFdi #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/TH9VDBFK80 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2025

