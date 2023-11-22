After Australia's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 victory beating India in the final of the competition, former cricket Mohammad kaif provided a statement that he can never accept that the best team has won the World Cup. For him India is the best Team on paper. Australian cricketer David Warner has shared a post replying to it in which he said 'I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come'. IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: Here's A Look at India's Performance Against Australia in Shortest Format of Cricket.

David Warner Responds to Mohammad Kaif's Comment

I like MK, issue is it does not matter what’s on paper. At the end of the day you need to perform when it matters. That’s why they call it a final. That’s the day that counts and it can go either way, that’s sports. 2027 here we come 👍 https://t.co/DBDOCagG2r — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 22, 2023

