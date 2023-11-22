New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India will lock horns against Australia in the first T20I match of the five-game series at Dr Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Before the start of the series, let's have a look at India's record against Australia in the T20I format:

- The two cricket giants have faced each other 25 times in the 20-over format, out of which India have won 15 matches against Australia.

- The highest total was made by Australia in 2022 in Mohali when they put 211/6 in 19.2 overs on the scoreboard.

- India made the lowest total of 74/10 in 17.3 in 2008 against the Aussies in Melbourne.

- Virat Kohli made 794 runs in 22 T20I matches against Australia. The foremr Indian skipper holds the record for most runs against the Aussies in the shortest cricket format.

- Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for most wickets against Australia in the 20-over format. Bumrah bagged 16 wickets after playing 13 matches.

- Ravichandran Ashwin's 4/11 in 3.2 overs in 2014 is still considered as the best bowling figure in the T20Is between the two teams.

- Former India skipper MS Dhoni holds the record for most wins as captain. He played 13 T20I matches against Australia and won 9 games against the mighty Aussies.

Number one-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 'Men in Blue' during the five-match T20I series against Australia at home.

The first match of the series will be held in Visakhapatnam. However, The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26 followed by the third match on November 28 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, The fourth match will be taking place on December 1 in Raipur while the fifth and final match will take place on December 3 in Bengaluru.

India's squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)

