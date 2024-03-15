In an online interaction with Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan and The Professor, Rihsbah Pant interacted just the day after he was declared as fit to play in IPL 2024. Adam Gilchrist asked Pant, "What will you say while sledging Michael Vaughan." Rishabh Pant replied, "You're focussing too much on social media ." After listening to this all of them burst out in laughter. In the online interaction, they took insights from Rishabh Pant for IPL 2024 following his 14-month rehab. Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant Sweats It out in Nets Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

