Yusuf Pathan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Former India Cricketer Quarantined at Home!!
I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021
