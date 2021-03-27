Yusuf Pathan Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Former India Cricketer Quarantined at Home!!

I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.

— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021