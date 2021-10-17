Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has reportedly been arrested in Haryana for using casteist remarks against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. This happened while he was on a video call with Indian team opener Rohit Sharma. He was however released on bail on the orders of the Haryana High Court.

