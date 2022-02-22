Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday, presented Virat Kohli with a 'special shoe' and also wrote a heartwarming letter alongside it. Taking to Twitter, Singh shared pictures of the handwritten letter and also the golden boot.

See His Post Here:

To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world. I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/mwVPPh0JwU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)