Yuzvendra Chahal, the magical ace-spinner from the Punjab Kings camp has done magic yet again. During the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Yuzvendra Chahal scalped a hat-trick in the 19th over, claiming the wickets of Chennai Super Kings players Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad. Though majorly tailenders Chahal's hattrick in the death over has turned the game in favour of the Punjab Kings. Yuzvendra Chahal has also bagged the wicket of CSK skipper MS Dhoni. This was Chahal's second-ever IPL hat-trick. Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard: Check CSK vs PBKS Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)