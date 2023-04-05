Yuzvendra Chahal, on Wednesday, April 5, achieved yet another milestone as he became the second-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. The star leg-spinner, playing for Rajasthan Royals, got to this achievement with the wicket of Punjab Kings' Jitesh Sharma. Chahal now has 171 wickets, which is second only to Dwayne Bravo's tally of 183. Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 300 T20 Wickets; Achieves Feat During SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes All-Time Second-Highest Wicket Taker in IPL

