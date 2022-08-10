Zimbabwe won the three-match ODI series 2-1 despite falling to a 105-run defeat against Bangladesh in the third match. The visitors scored 256/9 after batting first while the hosts were bowled out for only 151 runs. Mustafijur Rahman scalped four-wicket for Bangladesh after Afif Hossain played a crucial knock of 85 off 81 deliveries to help them post a good-looking total.

Check results:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)