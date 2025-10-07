Nat Sciver-Brunt became the third-highest run scorer for the England women's national cricket team in WODIs. The England Women's captain accomplished this feat during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the Bangladesh women's national cricket team at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 7. She surpassed Clarie Taylor, who scored 4101 runs in 126 WODIs for England. Ahead of Nat Sciver-Brunt are Tammy Beaumont (4562) and Charlotte Edwards (5992) runs, respectively. Sophie Ecclestone Becomes Third-Highest Wicket-Taker for England in WODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG-W vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes Third-Highest Run Scorer for England in WODIs

