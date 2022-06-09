Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in the last ODI of the three-game series. Afghanistan leads the series 2-0. The clash will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on June 09, 2022 (Saturday) at 12:45 PM IST. The clash will not be telecasted in India but FanCode will provide the live streaming.

🗓️ 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄! Afghanistan will be taking on @ZimCricketv in the 3rd ODI of the series at Harare Sports Club.#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG pic.twitter.com/X0LOiyEwxa — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 8, 2022

