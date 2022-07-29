Indian sprint team crashed out of the medal race of Men's Team Sprint event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29. The team comprised with David Bekham, Rojit Singh and Ronaldo Laitonjam finished sixth, clocking 44.702 in the qualifying event.

Check the tweet:

