Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the Women's Singles Squash Event today at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian player fell to a 11-9, 11-5, 15-13 defeat to Hollie Naughton of Canada in the quarterfinals of the event.

Check results:

#CWG2022 #Squash Joshna Chinappa 0-3 Hollie Naughton Naughton saves four game points to set up her first match point, and converts it to move into the semifinals, beating Chinappa 11-9, 11-5, 15-13 Day 4 live blog: https://t.co/8AeXNguhUR pic.twitter.com/LS18NaFOdg — The Field (@thefield_in) August 1, 2022

