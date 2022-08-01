India's Pranati Nayak missed out on podium finish in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Vault Event today at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian gymnast finished fifth in the final event after scoring 12.699 points average in her two attempts.

Check results:

#CWG2022 | DAY 4 LIVE Gymnastics Women's Vault India's Pranati Nayak finishes fifth with a score of 12.699 in the final#B2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 #Gymnastics FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/J4tdhZDDzI — TOI Sports (@toisports) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)