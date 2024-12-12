D Gukesh scripted history on Thursday, December 12 when he beat Ding Liren to win the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore. The 18-year-old became the youngest to win the FIDE World Chess Championship as he got the better of the defending champion Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 to come out on top. The Chinese chess star faltered in Game 14 which enabled D Gukesh to emerge victorious. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 18-year-old's winning moment is captured where he shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart and breaks down in tears subsequently after winning the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

Watch D Gukesh's Winning Moment Here:

Stunning emotions as Gukesh cries after winning the World Championship title! #DingGukesh pic.twitter.com/E53h0XOCV3 — chess24 (@chess24com) December 12, 2024

