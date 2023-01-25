The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is all set to start on January 31. Ahead of that, DD Sports re-aired the 2021-22 edition of the Khelo India University Games on their platform. During this, DD Sports used a makeshift scorecard (an excel sheet) while re-telecasting the finals of the 10m Individual Air Pistol category. Looking at this, Indian sports fans reacted on Twitter. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' Tries a Hand at Cycling, Cricket and Hockey (Watch Video).

DD Sports Uses Excel Sheet

Windows Is Not Even Activated

Just DD Things

Epic Stuff

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)