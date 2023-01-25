The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 is all set to start on January 31. Ahead of that, DD Sports re-aired the 2021-22 edition of the Khelo India University Games on their platform. During this, DD Sports used a makeshift scorecard (an excel sheet) while re-telecasting the finals of the 10m Individual Air Pistol category. Looking at this, Indian sports fans reacted on Twitter. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Mascot 'Asha the Cheetah' Tries a Hand at Cycling, Cricket and Hockey (Watch Video).

DD Sports Uses Excel Sheet

DD Sports is telecasting Khelo India Games. And instead of creating a separate scoreboard graphic they are just showing an Excel sheet 😂 pic.twitter.com/6dBL6A2j7I — Ramesh (@rmshnt27) January 24, 2023

Windows Is Not Even Activated

DD Sports is telecasting Khelo India Games. And instead of creating a separate scoreboard graphic they are just showing an Excel sheet. Couple of additional comments - the Excel is 2007 version, and Windows is not even activated 😂 pic.twitter.com/KefU94nE6O — Sachin (@Sachin54620442) January 25, 2023

Just DD Things

Just DD things 😂 https://t.co/gwY5MlHNIN — Yashodeep Sengupta (@yashsengupta) January 25, 2023

Epic Stuff

DD has always been special… epic stuff. https://t.co/455RPY5sfn — dhruvashetty (@dhruvashetty) January 25, 2023

